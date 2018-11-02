TISS must be out of its mind to scrap the best course it offers, claim faculty

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Like students, faculty members of TISS Hyderabad are also trying to wrap their heads around the fact that one of the best undergraduate programme of the institution has been scrapped. With 80 per cent of the faculty on contract, those in the BA department, in particular, are worried about losing their jobs.

The absence of any official intimation is only adding on to their confusion and worry. Most are treading with caution. Several of the otherwise proactive and vocal faculty members of the institute declined to comment on the issue. Few others said that since they were on semester break they were not privy to the information.

“BA Social Sciences is one of the best programmes of TISS, be it in terms of curriculum or quality of students who have passed out from his programme from TISS Hyderabad. But what kind of expansion is happening that makes the administration shut down a good course? We are still waiting for official confirmation,” said a professor, who did not wish to be named.

He added that if a programme is closed, teachers who are employed on a temporary basis are always at the receiving end and this time might not be any different. “We don’t know what these teachers will be asked to do at the end of the academic year if the course is actually removed,” he said.

This fear has further been fuelled with the by fund cuts that the Institute has been facing in the recent times. The Institute is partially funded by Tata Trust and partially by UGC and if either of both shrink the supply, it translates into the closure of courses and even worse, the campus.

Another teacher from the Institute who also requested anonymity said that since most BA faculty members are also teaching the masters programme, they might not be asked to leave. “The problem is not so much about jobs as much as it’s about the students of the Social Sciences. I don’t see any immediate threat to the jobs but there is a possibility,” the faculty said.

TISS director clarifies

Meanwhile, Prof. Shalini Bharat, director TISS has clarified that the decision to temporarily scrap the programme due to the lack of physical infrastructure in leading to severe space constraints. "This has posed problems in managing all the programs adequately. Hence it was decided to defer the 3 year bachelor programme till such time there is an improvement in the current situation. Currently, the program is offered from the Tuljapur and Guwahati campuses where Tiss has its own infrastructure".