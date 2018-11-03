Home Cities Hyderabad

53 out of 40! Kakatiya University students score more than maximum

Both the students are from chemistry department, and while one obtained 43 marks, the other secured 53 out of maximum 40 marks.

Published: 03rd November 2018 07:54 AM

By Sadaf Aman
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The second-semester examination results of Kakatiya University released on Thursday left students baffled after two students reportedly secured more than the maximum marks the paper was set for.

Both the students are from chemistry department, and while one obtained 43 marks, the other secured 53 out of maximum 40 marks. Curiously, this is second such instance of students scoring above the maximum marks in the same M.Sc department of the varsity.

“In the last exam held five months ago, one mathematics student had scored 105 out of 100. This time not one but two students have scored more marks. These blunders are happening due to the negligence of the examination branch of the KU,” said Botla Manohar, a Master of Communication and Journalism student.

Manohar, who is also the president of Bahujan Students Federation, along with other students staged a protest demanding action against the officials. Some students also took the opportunity to take a dig at vice-chancellor Prof R Sayanna for being ‘incompetent’. “Two students got more than the maximum marks. But who knows how many students marks were manipulated,” Anji Shankar, a student said.

However, VC Prof R Sayanna said: “It was a glitch in the software that created the problem. We think it happened during moderation of results when 0.5 per cent marks were added. Due to the error in the system more marks were added.”

Kakatiya University

