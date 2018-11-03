BA course deferred, not scrapped: TISS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Severe space constraints due to the lack of physical infrastructure has led to the decision to temporarily scrap the BA programme, said Prof. Shalini Bharat, director, Tata Institute of Social Sciences.“This has posed problems in managing all the programmes adequately.

Hence it was decided to defer the 3-year bachelor programme till such time there is an improvement in the current situation,” she clarified. Currently, the programme is offered from the Tuljapur and Guwahati campuses where Tiss has its own infrastructure, said the director.