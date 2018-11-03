Cyberabad cops fix time slot to enjoy firecrackers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In compliance with the Supreme Court orders banning bursting of sound emitting firecrackers on public roads and public places during Diwali under the limits of Cyberabad commissionerate, police has imposed restrictions, allowing bursting crackers only between 8 pm to 10 pm as allowed by the supreme court.

Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said that there will be a total ban on bursting crackers on roads and at public places and the noise levels from crackers, drums and other instruments used between 8pm to 10pm, should not exceed the permissible limits as notified by the pollution control board. The orders will be in force from 6am on Tuesday(Nov 6) to 6am on Friday, Sajjanar said.