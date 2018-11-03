Don’t restrain students from exam: Supreme Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an interim relief to students and parents of Vasavi Engineering College, the Supreme Court bench on Friday directed authorities concerned not to restrain any student from appearing in the exam over the pending fee issues.

The bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice Vineet Saran passed this interim order in the petition filed by the Vasavi engineering college parents association.The bench directed the petitioner association to place the order of TAFRC and other details relating to fee structure, and posted the matter to Nov 13 for further hearing.