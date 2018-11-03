Home Cities Hyderabad

Jewellers booked for charging VAT on wastage fee, adding stone weight to gold

Bhaskar Reddy, assistant controller, legal metrology, said inspections will be conducted on fire crackers shops and sweet shops in the coming days.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The next time you buy gold, make sure that the bill you get has a break-up of the weight, quantity, price, wastage, making charges, and purity, as a large number of jewellers in the city appear to be flouting these rules. On Friday, gold jewellery worth Rs 3 crore was seized by the Legal Metrology department, which registered 85 cases for violation of trade practices. The fine amount levied from jewellers will run into a few lakhs.

Bhaskar Reddy, assistant controller, legal metrology, said inspections will be conducted on firecrackers shops and sweet shops in the coming days. The department found that many jewellers were trying to increase the weight of the gold ornaments by adding precious stones. This was one among several violations detected.  

"It was found that the stone used in the ornaments was not being excluded when weight is measured to quote the price," said officials.  

“It was found that the stone used in the ornaments was not being excluded when weight is measured to quote the price,” said officials.Similarly, many shops were not mentioning the break-up of weight, quantity, purity, and contents of a gold ornament in the price tag. Officials were also shocked to see how the consumers were being overcharged in the name of wastage.

Suraj Bhan jewellers, for instance, was charging customers VAT on making and wastage. The officials found out that for 28.636 grams of gold, the actual price should be Rs 86,000 but the jewellers charged Rs 95,000 by including VAT on wastage and making charges.

Cases were booked against Bhajranglal & Sons, Surajbhan & Sons, Narayana Jewellers, Totatam Sagarlal Jewellers, Sri Balaji Jewellers - Abids, Mussaddilal Jewellers, P. Satyanarayana & Sons - Basheerbagh, Mangatrai Jewellers - Punjagutta, Basheerbagh, Manepally Jewellers and Tanishq Jewellers, Vaibhav Jewellers - Dilsukhnagar, Sri Ganesh Jewellers - LB Nagar, Chandana Jewellers, CMR - Kukatpally, and Punjagutta - Lalita Jewellers, among others.

Comments(4)

  • alekhya
    How Joyalukkas missed from the list. I bought a bracelet weighing 7.78gm costed 27200 on nov 5
    19 days ago reply

  • BIJAYALAXMI
    In Chennai also all the jewellers are charging GST On the making charges also.
    25 days ago reply

  • S Raju
    In an 8 gm gold ornament 1.5 gm is copper. But the gold price for the entire 8 gm is charged by jwellery shoppers in addition to wastage and making charges . Is it not an outright cheating of customers? Does it not attract criminal charges?
    26 days ago reply

  • Dinesh
    In Bangalore also most of the jeweller charging vat on making charges and wastage. Who will do the rides?
    27 days ago reply
