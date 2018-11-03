Kamarbandhs, chandbalis back in jewellery trends

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With back-to-back festivals like Navratri, Karva Chauth, Diwali and Chhath Puja, women desire to dress up and look their best for each occasion. Be in sync with the latest jewellery trends. Yash Agarwal, Creative Director and Design Head at Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas Jaipur, and Raminder Singh, Principle Jewellery Designer at BlueStone, list some festive jewellery trends.

Multi-layering necklaces

One of the biggest trends for this festive season is multiple layering of the neckpieces. One can accessorise a simple lehenga or an Anarkali by adorning beautifully carved handcrafted chokers with multiple mid-length or long-length necklaces to look regal.

Statement earrings

Statement pieces are huge this season. One can adorn classic statement earrings to create minimalistic yet chic looks. Kashmiri jhumkas or chandbalis can look stunning when clubbed with striking colours.

Headgears

To give a classic look, one can experiment the unconventional way by wearing a beautiful maang-tika or mathapatti. Stacking bangles or bracelets along with headgears creates a playful vibe to the attire.

Traditional kamarbandh:

The quintessential kamarbandh of Indian heritage is one of the biggest jewellery trends for this season. They are eternally stylish and versatile and are perfect to complete your look this festive season.

Experimenting with colours

For the fun-filled festivities of Navratri, one can try replacing traditional gold jewellery with precious coloured stone jewellery. It adds colour to a monochrome look or matches the tone of your outfits. Opting for statement jewellery made of Rubies, Emeralds, Sapphires and Diamonds will definitely catch attention this festive season.

