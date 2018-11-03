Home Cities Hyderabad

Kamarbandhs, chandbalis back in jewellery trends

With back-to-back festivals like Navratri, Karva Chauth, Diwali and Chhath Puja, women desire to dress up and look their best for each occasion.

HYDERABAD:

HYDERABAD: With back-to-back festivals like Navratri, Karva Chauth, Diwali and Chhath Puja, women desire to dress up and look their best for each occasion. Be in sync with the latest jewellery trends. Yash Agarwal, Creative Director and Design Head at Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas Jaipur, and Raminder Singh, Principle Jewellery Designer at BlueStone, list some festive jewellery trends.

Multi-layering necklaces
One of the biggest trends for this festive season is multiple layering of the neckpieces. One can accessorise a simple lehenga or an Anarkali by adorning beautifully carved handcrafted chokers with multiple mid-length or long-length necklaces to look regal.

Statement earrings
Statement pieces are huge this season. One can adorn classic statement earrings to create minimalistic yet chic looks. Kashmiri jhumkas or chandbalis can look stunning when clubbed with striking colours.

Headgears
To give a classic look, one can experiment the unconventional way by wearing a beautiful maang-tika or mathapatti. Stacking bangles or bracelets along with headgears creates a playful vibe to the attire.

Traditional kamarbandh:
The quintessential kamarbandh of Indian heritage is one of the biggest jewellery trends for this season. They are eternally stylish and versatile and are perfect to complete your look this festive season.

Experimenting with colours
For the fun-filled festivities of Navratri, one can try replacing traditional gold jewellery with precious coloured stone jewellery. It adds colour to a monochrome look or matches the tone of your outfits. Opting for statement jewellery made of Rubies, Emeralds, Sapphires and Diamonds will definitely catch attention this festive season.

Buy gold on smartphone!

In India, gold is associated with traditions, emotions and even pride. Also, a lot of people prefer to buy gold instead of saving in cash or exploring other investment options. What if that we told you that you can now buy gold online from the comfort of home using your smartphone?

PhonePe, India’s fastest growing digital payments app, has emerged as the most preferred biggest destination for purchasing gold online. The company has forayed into gold buying where users can chose to buy certified 24K gold of 99.5% purity with SafeGold and 99.99% purity with MMTC-PAMP, for as low as INR 1 at transparent prices.

All gold prices are linked with rates in the commercial bullion market and customers can also choose to get physical delivery of the gold they buy. What’s more all customers get a free locker for the gold they purchase. Gold, in Indian history, is more than an investment, it is a culturally significant metal which has found a place in Indian hearts and homes alike.

Dhanteras is a festival for all & it isn’t just about money. It’s more about health, wealth and happiness of the soul. So, this Dhanteras, bring home the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and enjoy the festival with friends and family.

— Karthik Raghuathy - Head of Strategy & Planning, PhonePe.

