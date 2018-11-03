Home Cities Hyderabad

Migratory birds will come after new government takes over; will they get justice?

The local and international migratory birds will start arriving from December second week, coinciding with declaration of Assembly election results.

Published: 03rd November 2018 08:00 AM

Wetlands often act as rest stops for many migratory birds on the move | sathya keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The local and international migratory birds will start arriving from December second week, coinciding with declaration of Assembly election results.Wildlife conservationists and bird watchers hope that whichever political party comes to power, ensures that the wetlands in state are conserved.
Imran Siddiqui, a wildlife conservationist from the city said, “Wetlands have been largely neglected and are threatened due to poaching and dumping of waste.”

“In districts like Warangal, Medak and Karimnagar, the poachers often hunt birds, migratory as well as local, at the wetlands. The state government should immediately take measures to implement the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) rules,” Siddiqui added.

Srikanth Bhamidipati of Bird Watchers Society of Andhra Pradesh said, “We do not just do bird watching but even conduct a survey of wetlands in the state from the last week of December to February first week and have good information regarding the status of wetlands in Telangana. We are even planning to map all wetlands and document them as per the level of threat they are facing.”

