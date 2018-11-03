One thought can change your life

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “It’s unlimited what the universe can bring when you understand the great secret that thoughts become things,” said someone. And manifestation of the same in real life isn’t fictitious. Remember Hollywood actor Jim Carrey talking about his $10 million cheque in Oprah Winfrey show? When he started his career in the Tinseltown, he was initially fearful and felt dejected after many failures. But one day while he was sitting in his car he looked at Los Angeles, dreamt of being a part of the industry, and wrote a cheque of $10 million for himself. He kept it in his wallet and would look at it everyday till one day he actually earned it, and the rest as we say is history. How did it happen? “Visualisation and belief,” says life coach and Law of Attraction (LoA) healer Kausar Rawjee, who was recently in the city to conduct a workshop at Nritya Forum, which was a hit.

The room where she conducts the workshop has a serene ambience with trays of flowers and scented candles, where 12 people of different age groups sit exchanging greetings. There’s something in that area which unconsciously calms you. Kausar goes around the participants sharing stories and secrets of LoA making them understand the power of certain words that programme the mind for better or worse.

“There’s a reason why saying or thinking certain words are very important. If we repeat similar set of words everyday, it tunes our thoughts that way, assembling the powerful energy within our minds to manifest what we are consciously or sub-consciously conveying to it,” she says, warning that the wrong words can actually tune your mind to get you something you didn’t intend to have in your life.

For example, if someone keeps telling to himself/herself ‘I am strong’ all the time, s/he is actually communicating with the cosmic energy to create situations through which s/he gets tested. “Now we don’t always want to be put through trials. But if this is what you convey to the universe even though your intentions are pure and honest, you are actually asking yourself to suffer,” she adds. But doesn’t it feel good to call ourselves strong?

“Yes, it’s good to be and feel that way. But instead of the word ‘strong’ one may use the sentence fragment: ‘There’s strength in me’. This dispels the focus of your sub-conscious mind from you as the sole symbol of being ‘strong’ thus saving you from being in situations that test you time and again,” she says.

Kausar is from Mumbai and lived in Hyderabad for two decades till she moved to Goa. But what drew her to LoA? “Eight years ago I met with an accident and was confined to bed for several weeks. My cousin gifted me this book ‘The Secret’ by Rhonda Byrne. That’s when I realised that the frequency you send out to the cosmos finds something on the same bandwidth and sends it to you. Positive vibrations bring more positive situations, while negative ones attract bad circumstances,” she shares. Later she joined a forgiveness workshop organised by a Law of Attraction healer and that’s how she wanted to be associated with LoA.

But isn’t it easier said than done in the present times when everyone is stressed? “That’s where discipline helps. You need to have a good night’s sleep, exercise regularly and practise deep breathing,” she says adding that first one needs to clear all fear, doubts, and disbelief from within otherwise they pose as blocks and delay the process. She emphasises on meditation, “You can’t stop your mind from chattering, but you can learn to focus on positive thoughts which is possible through mediation.”

Talking about the frequency of energy she says that being grateful for all that one has actually multiplies one’s blessings. “You have to associate feelings with what you want. The vibrations have to be pure and full of love and not just for the sake of wanting. In this case, visualisation acts as a powerful tool. You have to trust the process. The universe always gives you what you ask for whether it’s a sum of `10 or `1 crore. It’s the conditioning by the world that we are programmed to limit ourselves. Otherwise there’s enough for everyone,” she shares. She also tells about the power of forgiving yourself and others. And she’s going to conduct a workshop on the same soon in Hyderabad.

Details: +91 9885516056