TSBIE fixes ‘all technical’  glitches on its website

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has clarified on Friday that technical glitches pertaining to the payment of examination fee on the website have been fixed. Further, any complaints that are brought to the notice of the Board are also being resolved.

“The online portal is generating the acknowledgement for successful payments and 92 per cent students have already paid the examination fees. Multiple payment amounts have been refunded to the concerned colleges and names of students is being displayed in the portal while paying the fee,” said the secretary, A Ashok in a statement.The Board has also extended the fee payment date without late fee upto 6 November.