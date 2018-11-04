12 year-old falls from building, dies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 12 year-old boy, who suffered injuries after falling from a building while flying kite, died last night while undergoging treatment under Begumpet police limits. The deceased was identified as Mohammed Mohsin Ali, 12, Class VI student, resident of Rasoolpura in Begumpet. The Sub Inspector Shaik Buran said that three brothers went to the terrace of a building to fly kite. When they were flying kite, Ali fell down from the building and suffered serious head injuries.

Immediately, the boy was shifted to nearby hospital for proper treatment and the police received information from hospital staff. As boy’s health condition was deteriorating, he was shifted to another hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police registered a suspicious death case under 174 CrPC. The police said that there was no railing constructed on the terrace of building that caused for mishap. Police shifted body to mortuary and examined postmortem on the body.