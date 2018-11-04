Cops lauded for rescuing man from suicide bid

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A head constable and a home guard’s alert mind in rushing a private employee who attempted suicide, for medical aid at Dundigal, saved the life of the man.Vinod Kumar was treated and doctors said that he is out of danger. Doctors also told that he was saved due to the immediate medical assistance.

Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar appreciated head constable Venkataiah Goud and home guard Krishna Reddy and rewarded them for helping in protecting the life of a citizen.Vinod Kumar, a resident of D Pochampalli village under the limits of Dundigal police station, locked himself in a room and attempted suicide after an argument with his wife over a petty issue. His wife noticed and alerted the police.



Venkataiah Goud and Krishna Reddy, who were on patrol duty, rushed to the spot and noticed Kumar hanging from the ceiling. They brought him down and rushed to a nearby hospital.