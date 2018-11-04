Declare mark lists of police aspirants: HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Hyderabad High Court has directed the Telangana state police recruitment board to declare the marks list of the candidates, both qualified and not qualified, of the written test conducted to fill 16,925 posts of various categories of constables.

The Court made it clear that the appointments to the said posts were subject to further orders of the court. Justice MS Ramachandra Rao was passing this interim order recently in petitions filed by scores of candidates from various districts of the state seeking to stay all further proceedings pursuant to the recruitment notification issued by the board on May 31, 2018.

Petitioners’ counsels Ramesh Chilla and NS Arjun Kumar told the court that the question paper for the written test framed by the board was contrary to the standard and syllabus mentioned in the notification. Besides out of syllabus questions, there were high standard and erroneous questions and wrong options were given in the written test. Out of 200 questions, there were 150 questions which were contrary to the intermediate standard and another eight questions were from out of syllabus, they noted and urged the court to issue directions for constituting an expert committee to look into it and submit report for necessary action.