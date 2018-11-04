Gang held for looting private bus passengers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A five-member gang of interstate offenders belonging to UP, who robbed passengers travelling in the private travels buses during night were arrested by the Special Operations Team of Malkajgiri on Saturday.

The gang members travelled under the guise of passengers during nights, by booking seats using fake phone numbers said police. The accused told police that people in south would wear and carry gold in huge quantities when compared to the people in north and targeted Hyderabad and other southern cities for committing offences.Property worth more around `10 lakh were seized from their possession said Rachakonda commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat.

According to police, the accused Mintu Kumar, Rajendar Singh, Mohd Azar, Sanjeev Kumar and Rakesh belong to Chuchela kalan village in UP and are habitual offenders. In the areas surrounding their village, they committed thefts in moving buses under the guise of passengers, but were never caught. After several successful thefts in buses in UP, they shifted their target to South India, after coming to know that the people in the southern states had more love for gold. They would travel to Hyderabad and book tickets to other southern cities from Hyderabad in luxurious buses owned by private travels. They travel in pairs, sometimes the entire gang in one bus and sometimes in different routes.

During the midnight after the bus travels for a couple of hours and ensuring that all passengers are in deep sleep, one of them keeps a watch on other passengers, while the second persons starts searching baggage of other passengers using a pen torch. “He gets the bag into his seat, covers himself with a blanket and steals gold and other valuables from the bag and kept it back in its place. If any passenger wakes up with the movement, they tell that they were in sleep and mistook it for their baggage,” said Bhagwat.

They also carried specially designed tools for opening the locks. Any lock can be opened within seconds using a master key which they got made for this purpose. However secure the lock may be, it could be opened in five minutes using the master key, the accused told police.

After committing offences, they would alight from the bus midway citing some emergency and rest for the whole day and travel in the night again for the next target. They commit thefts for a month and go back home for rest. After every theft, they changed their mobile number and phone, police found.

Based on a tip off, they were caught and on inquiry they confessed of four cases in Rachakonda limits. Police recovered 19 tolas of gold ornaments, `1.5 lakh cash, 10 mobile phones and master keys from their possession.