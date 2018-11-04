Hyderabad cops to go beyond SC direction, sensitise citizens on pollution-free Deepavali

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though Cyberabad and Rachakonda police have issued orders restricting bursting of firecrackers on Deepavali to between 8 and 10 pm, implementing the same would be a challenge, feel many cops. The challenge, they say will be to implement it without hurting religious sentiments.

With the department already reeling under a staff crunch, police see no other option but to increasing patrolling.Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar says suo motu cases would be filed and violators would face stringent action.However, this being the first time, cops are likely to go soft on individuals and small celebrations while concentrating on big and organised gatherings.

“Action would be taken on people who ‘show off’ with loud noise and music outside stipulated hours,” police officials said.Senior officials have appealed to people not to rely on policing but to voluntarily follow the top court’s orders as responsible citizens.

“Supreme Court orders cannot be implemented without community support. As the citizens, it is also their responsibility to obey the court orders,” said a senior official speaking to Express.Instead of just conducting special drives and enforcement, police are looking to sensitise dealers, public and residential associations.

Sajjanar says his team is already working with firecracker dealers in the city. They have been asked to put up posters, explaining regulations and permitted timings to burst crackers. This, they hope, will drive some awareness into the public.

Not just that, cops will also be increasing vigil on Deepavali day. “We have already decided to increase patrolling on the festival day. Since this is the first time the orders are coming into force, main focus will be on troublemakers who intentionally try to flout the orders,” reiterated one police officer. Meanwhile, several other officials also opined that the government should come up with guidelines for enforcement agencies.