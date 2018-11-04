Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Mindspace flyover to be opened for traffic on November 9

The Mindspace junction will now have one bidirectional flyover and one bidirectional underpass with service roads.

Published: 04th November 2018 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The crucial Mindspace flyover , expected to ease the traffic congestion in the core areas of IT corridor near Hitech city, is finally ready and would be opened to traffic by Chief Secretary, S K Joshi on November 9.

The Mindspace junction will now have one bidirectional flyover and one bidirectional underpass with service roads. The Strategic Road Development  Plan (SRDP) work taken at Mindspace Junction would ease traffic congestion by ensuring conflict-free movement at one of the busiest junction in Hyderabad.
After Mythrivanam in Ameerpet and Malakpet, Secunderabad, the Mindspace is identified as one of the worst junction points for traffic jams by traffic police, where over 2.5 lakh vehicle pass on daily basis, one has to wait for three traffic signal to cross the junction which takes about 15 minutes. The peak hour flow as on 2015 : 14,393 PCUs, peak hour flow projected for 2035 is 34,536 PCUs.

The constructions of multi level Grade Separators at four junctions Biodiversity Jn, Mind Space junction, Ayyappa Society and Rajiv Gandhi statue junction including widening and strengthening of existing at grade road at Mind Space junction was taken up under EPC under Phase-I of SRDP by GHMC.GHMC officials said the flyover will ensure 100 percent relief from the traffic congestion at the junction. It will allow conflict-free movement for the traffic coming from the Inorbit Mall-side towards the Radisson-side and vice versa.

The six Lane bi-directional underpass at Ayyappa Society which was opened already is a conflict free movement for the traffic coming from Hi-tech city side towards Biodiversity and vice versa. The six lane 56 metres  at Grade Rotary will allow conflict free movement for the traffic coming from Hi-tech city side towards Radisson side, Biodiversity side towards In-Orbit Mall side.The Mind Space Junction flyover (Radisson-Durgam Cheruvu direction) was taken up at a cost of `48.06 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mindspace junction Hitech city

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp