Hyderabad: Mindspace flyover to be opened for traffic on November 9

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The crucial Mindspace flyover , expected to ease the traffic congestion in the core areas of IT corridor near Hitech city, is finally ready and would be opened to traffic by Chief Secretary, S K Joshi on November 9.

The Mindspace junction will now have one bidirectional flyover and one bidirectional underpass with service roads. The Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) work taken at Mindspace Junction would ease traffic congestion by ensuring conflict-free movement at one of the busiest junction in Hyderabad.

After Mythrivanam in Ameerpet and Malakpet, Secunderabad, the Mindspace is identified as one of the worst junction points for traffic jams by traffic police, where over 2.5 lakh vehicle pass on daily basis, one has to wait for three traffic signal to cross the junction which takes about 15 minutes. The peak hour flow as on 2015 : 14,393 PCUs, peak hour flow projected for 2035 is 34,536 PCUs.

The constructions of multi level Grade Separators at four junctions Biodiversity Jn, Mind Space junction, Ayyappa Society and Rajiv Gandhi statue junction including widening and strengthening of existing at grade road at Mind Space junction was taken up under EPC under Phase-I of SRDP by GHMC.GHMC officials said the flyover will ensure 100 percent relief from the traffic congestion at the junction. It will allow conflict-free movement for the traffic coming from the Inorbit Mall-side towards the Radisson-side and vice versa.

The six Lane bi-directional underpass at Ayyappa Society which was opened already is a conflict free movement for the traffic coming from Hi-tech city side towards Biodiversity and vice versa. The six lane 56 metres at Grade Rotary will allow conflict free movement for the traffic coming from Hi-tech city side towards Radisson side, Biodiversity side towards In-Orbit Mall side.The Mind Space Junction flyover (Radisson-Durgam Cheruvu direction) was taken up at a cost of `48.06 crore.