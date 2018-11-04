Plaint against Tharoor for his remarks on PM Modi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Practicing advocate and BJP leader K Karuna Sagar Saturday lodged a complaint with Hyderabad police seeking action against Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for his derogatory remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Saidabad police received complaint and said they would initiate action after obtaining legal opinion.

In his complaint, Karuna Sagar alleged that the Congress leader Shashi Tharoor abused and humiliated the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, by making his remarks that -- Modi is like a ‘Scorpion sitting on a Shivalingha’. The Saidabad Inspector N Mohan Rao said that they received a complaint from advocate and would examine the details. They would take legal opinion and take action.

A few days ago, Shashi Tharoor launched his book titled -- The Paradoxical Prime Minister : Narendra Modi and His India in Bengaluru. Addressing on the occasion, Shashi Tharoor made such remarks that Modi is like a Scorpio sitting on Shivalinga.