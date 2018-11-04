Requirement for commercial spaces to double in Hyderabad by 2022: Official

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad will turn into a denser concrete jungle over the next four years. Requirement of commercial space in the city is expected to double by 2022, from 64 million square feet in 2015, said principal secretary to Municipal Administration and Urban Development department Arvind Kumar.

Pointing to a study, he said that the present built up area is just one third of the estimated built up area of year 2030. Keeping the high requirement in mind, Kumar stressed on the need to construct green buildings that are energy efficient. He pointed out that Telangana was the first State to have made Energy Conservation and Building Code compliance mandatory for building permission.

The rule, however, applies only to buildings with built-up area over 2,000 square metres and for other buildings like hospitals, multiplex and commercial complexes.Pointing out the need to cut down emissions and increase the share of renewable energy in the country, as part of NDCs committed by India as part of Paris Climate Agreement, Kumar said that Telangana is the first State in country to start distributed solar energy generation.