Home Cities Hyderabad

Startoon Labs first from WE Hub to raise equity funding

The startup is into product development, designing and developing industrial-grade IoT products and smart electronics systems from the fields of embedded systems and robotics.

Published: 04th November 2018 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad based early-stage startup, Startoon Labs has become the first startup incubated at the WE Hub, incubator of Telangana government for women entrepreneurs, to raise first round of equity funding.

The startup is into product development, designing and developing industrial-grade IoT products and smart electronics systems from the fields of embedded systems and robotics.The money raised through equity funding will be used by Startoon Labs to build their product - Pheezee, a smart physiotherapy toolkit. The device is designed to monitor and report on patient rehabilitation and recovery by tracking their mobility and muscle strength.

The startup is led by Mythreyi Kondapi alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and her husband Susurla VS Suresh, alumnus of IIM Kolkata, was established in November 2017. Kondapi is part of the first cohort of 26 women-led startups selected for incubation at WE Hub.

“My team and I are really excited that a hardware product company from Hyderabad is the first of the WE Hub startups to raise equity funding. We are working towards building on Startoon Labs’ momentum by creating a robust, outcome-oriented roadmap for growth”, said Deepthi Ravula, CEO of WE Hub.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp