This elections, pedestrian safety a priority

Higher volumes of traffic, their speed, and indifference of motorists towards zebra crossing are significant contributors as well, it was pointed out in the workshop.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabadis want pedestrian safety to be made a political issue this election season. Pedestrians account for one-third of all road fatalities in Hyderabad, with 96 recorded deaths in 2018 already. Since 16 percent of Hyderabad is walk and 6 percent cycle, more than 25% of the population is at risk, said Dr C Ramachandriah of Citizens for a Better Public Transport in Hyderabad.

Ramachandraiah said, “Urban transport and pedestrian safety issues are political issues, not just administrative and this elections we must ask candidates to address it”. He was speaking at a workshop on pedestrian safety organized in the city on Saturday by CBPT and Indian Federation of Road Safety.  

Joint Transport Comissioner, C Ramesh said, “Priority to pedestrian safety is not given the proportion it deserves.” Lamenting the situation of pedestrian safety, especially the World Bank’s estimate that 55% of Indian pedestrians will become victims of road accidents, he said, “It’s better not to cross the road at all.”
Various presentations made at the workshop highlighted problems faced by pedestrians in the city, the most obvious being the lack of footpaths. Organizers are planning to host more such workshops across the city before elections.

When footpaths exist, they are often discontinuous or have been encroached by hawkers, shopkeepers or private homeowners who make decorative gardens or ramps on public property, complained B R Santh, a scientist from the city and also an activist.

