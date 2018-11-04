Home Cities Hyderabad

Virtual traffic simulator launched at RTO

The 6 courses of 30 minutes each, will give new drivers the experience of driving in different situations at a nominal fee of Rs 250 per session.

Simulator machine that was launched at RTO Khairatabad, in Hyderabad on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to to educate people on traffic rules and regulations, state road transport department launched a new virtual reality traffic simulation vehicle at the Khairatabad RTO on Saturday.
Organised in collaboration with Maruti Driving Schools and Adarsha Automotive Pvt.Limited companies, the simulator will be open to the public and budding drivers who come to take the driving license test at the RTO Office.

Inaugurating the booth setup at the Khairatabad office, Telangana Transport Commissioner Sunil Sharma said, “The simulation center will help prepare new drivers and people who have driving license to hone their driving skills. This will soon be implemented in all the other RTO.”  

The 6 courses of 30 minutes each, will give new drivers the experience of driving in different situations at a nominal fee of Rs 250 per session. Equipped with virtual reality, each session will be different from the other. The driver will be made to traverse through simulations mirroring rainy, storm-like conditions.
“This will give you the touch-and-feel experience of driving a car with the added benefit of no accidents. At the end of the test, there will be a total assessment marksheet to let drivers know of their performance. It’ll help make you a better driver without the risk of losing your life on the roads” says Suvigya Vats, network manager of Maruti Suzuki India LTD.

