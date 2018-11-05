Home Cities Hyderabad

Chuchela Kalan has committed too many crimes that it can’t keep track!

They always kept their mobiles switched off during the offence and frequently changed their SIM cards, said the police.

Published: 05th November 2018 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Members of the notorious Chuchela Kalan gang, arrested on Saturday for looting passengers travelling in private luxury buses, never carried the stolen cash with them and took utmost care to dodge cops. After stealing at nights, the UP-based gang rested in small lodges that had no CCTV cameras. Though they travelled every night for one whole month at a stretch, they went on the same route twice. 

They always kept their mobiles switched off during the offence and frequently changed their SIM cards, said the police. Arrested accused have confessed to police that they had committed so many offences that they were not even clear about the total number. In each route, they committed more than 20 offences in a month, said police. 

Now, cops are trying to verify if there are cases against these men in other States.  The accused allegedly looted cash and valuables from the baggages of passengers while the bus was in motion. Then, they got down at intermediate station or citing some emergency. If the loot was cash, they sent it the same day to their family in Uttar Pradesh via India Post. 

If it were valuables, they would carry it to their place and dispose them there. “How much ever be the quantity of gold or other valuables they stole, they never sold them anywhere in south India. They adopted this modus operandi, as it is highly difficult for the police here to recover the stolen booty from their places due to lack of support from local police and resistance from locals.” an investigating official said.

If in any offence the booty was huge, one of the gang members would carry it home, while others continued the operation till they completed one month. To leave no trace of their movements, they took different routes and never returned back in the same route. 

