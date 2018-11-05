Fitness trainer held for ‘kidnap’ of 17-year-old girl

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Bengaluru-based fitness trainer was arrested at Nacharam on Sunday, under the charges of kidnapping a minor girl, whom he is said to have befriended on social media.According to police, the 17-year-old victim and her elder brother hail from Bihar and are currently residing at HMT Nagar under the limits of Nacharam police station in Rachakonda commissionerate. While her brother works for a private firm, the girl had just completed her Intermediate education and was preparing for NEET entrance, said the police.

This is the police account of the crime: A few months ago, the girl came into contact with one Charles Gomez through Facebook. After texting each other on the social networking service for many months and gaining the girl’s confidence, Charles proposed to her.

Subsequently, he came down to Hyderabad and took the girl with him to Bengaluru. Once her brother noticed that she was missing, he approached the police.The police identified Charles and nabbed him at Bengaluru. He was produced before court on Saturday. The girl was rescued and handed over to her brother.