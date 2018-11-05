Hyderabad: Five held for ‘rioting’, stabbing person

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Asifnagar police arrested five persons under the charges of rioting and law and order violations at Murad Nagar on Sunday. The accused were also booked under the charge of stabbing a person on petty issues. The arrested persons are Safdar, Younus, Sammad, Ghouse and Niyaz, residents of Muradnagar in Asifnagar. All arrested accused were produced before the court for judicial remand.

Inspector N Ravinder said that the dispute took place between two groups in the same locality on a petty issue. Further, the accused ransacked the victims’ residences, assaulted them, and stabbed a person.

In a similar incident in Kamatipura, four persons suffered injuries after one Imran stabbed them with a knife and ran away along with his associates. The injured persons are -- Riyaz and his brothers, Saber, Ilyas and Najeeb, residents of Kamatipura.

Imran was reportedly hired by Riyaz to assault a few persons who were in dispute with him. However, after the job was done, caseswere booked against Imran, for which he sought help from Riyaz. According to police, angry at not receiving any help, Imran took the extreme step.