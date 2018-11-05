Hyderabad: Nine history sheeters detained in cordon and search operation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The South Zone police detained nine history sheeters for verifying their criminal activities during a cordon and search operation held at Hussainialam police limits on Saturday night. The city police also seized 20 vehicles that lacked valid documents.

In view of the ensuing polls, hundreds of police personnel led by the South Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amber Kishor Jha conducted a cordon and search operation by visiting every household in Husainialam. During the operation, police detained the history sheeters and warned them not to indulge in criminal offences.