Pink party’s ‘green’ programme flop in Hyderabad?

The TRS-led government had envisaged to plant 10 crore saplings by 2019 in areas falling under Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority.

By V Nilesh
HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders regularly boast about the sapling plantation scheme a.k.a Telangana ku Haritha Haram. Launched in 2015 by the State government, it is aimed at increasing greenery in the State. However, the scheme has not seen much success at least in Greater Hyderabad and its suburbs. 

The TRS-led government had envisaged to plant 10 crore saplings by 2019 in areas falling under Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA)and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC). The reality is that in the last three years, the two urban bodies could achieve only about 20 percent of the target. 

The GHMC claims to have achieved its target of 40 lakh saplings set by government for 2018-19 year as per TKHH figures available with forest department but the truth is, of these only about 5 lakh saplings have been actually planted in the city whereas the rest were distributed among city folks. Similarly, in the last two years, 2016-17 and 2017-18, the GHMC actually planted just about 6 lakh saplings. In 2015-16 no plantation was taken up due to drought situation in the state. 

While the GHMC managed to plant just about 11 lakh saplings in three years, the HMDA has planted just over 1.8 crore saplings. In the last two years HMDA planted about one crore saplings and this year, till now, it could manage to plant only 80 lakh saplings, just about half of the target of 170 lakh as per the latest figures on TKHH available with forest department. This means the GHMC and HMDA have managed to plant just about 1.91 crore saplings in the huge land mass under their jurisdiction, against the target of 10 crore. 

