Special task force to assess IMH, Erragadda

By Express News Service

Pacing up its efforts to give mental health patients a better environment to heal and recover, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has assigned a special task force to evaluate 43 mental hospitals across the country. In Telangana, the Institute of Mental Health at Erragadda has been selected for the mapping of patients admitted to the hospital for over a year, the options available to integrate them into society and resources that are required for the purpose.

In its report to the Ministry, the special task force will enlist recommendations for integrating the patients back into society. There a number of patients suffering the taboo of mental health as their families do not wish to take them back even after they have recovered. Earlier, it was highlighted in these columns how such residents who are fit for discharge continue to languish in its closed wards.

Dr KV Kishore Kumar, director of the NGO, The Banyan and a part of the task force, said that there are over 100 such residents in need of shelter homes or shared homes. Telangana is yet to see a shared or shelter home despite the chairperson of Hospital Development Society having announced of constructing one.