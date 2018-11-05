Home Cities Hyderabad

The True liberation day will be on Dec 7

The saffron party brought a star campaigner to the State on Sunday, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani.

Published: 05th November 2018

Union of Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani shares a light moment with BJP State president K Laxman during the public meeting at Amberpet, in Hyderabad on Sunday | Sathya Keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The saffron party brought a star campaigner to the State on Sunday, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani. The controversial minister, known for her hard-hitting remarks, hit the ground running, attacking the ruling TRS for failing to celebrate Hyderabad liberation day. State BJP had already set the ground for Irani by raking up the issue in the past and calling the move as ‘Owaisi appeasement’. 

“The true liberation day will be on December 7, when the people of the State would defeat TRS and its supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao,” she said, while addressing her party supporters at Amberpet. She questioned the “family rule” by KCR and asked if that was the true spirit of democracy. She made direct references to KCR’s son and daughter, KT Rama Rao and Kavitha. 

She also took a dig at Rao for failing to join hands with the Centre in the Ayushman Bharath scheme. “Is KCR fearing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity would override the chances of TRS winning the elections?” she asked while questioning the reasoning behind early elections in the State.  

She alleged that KCR had kept several of Centre’s schemes away from people of Telangana. BJP State President K Laxman, who was also at the meeting, claimed that the State government “had failed the women in the State and had insulted them on several occasions.” G Kishan Reddy, who represents Amberpet, where the meeting was held, also spoke at the event. 

He said that he had represented the constituency thrice, now from the BJP, but had no ambition of becoming the Chief Minister as claimed by KCR. “I don’t want the post of the CM, I just want to be at your service,” he said as he criticised the government for failing to implement 2BHK housing project.

