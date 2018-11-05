Home Cities Hyderabad

Tigress Avni killing: Shooter Nawab threatens to sue Maneka Gandhi and other critics

This comes on a day, union minister Maneka Gandhi shot a series of tweets with hashtag #Justice4TigressAvni.

Published: 05th November 2018 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Nawab Shafath Ali Khan along with his son Asghar Ali, who shot the tigress Avi

By Rahul V Pisharody 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderbadi marksman Nawab Shafat Ali Khan, who has been facing all the flak for his son shooting down a "man-eater" tigress believed to have taken 13 human lives in last 19 months, says he is ready to take on the high and mighty campaigning against him. This comes on a day, union minister Maneka Gandhi shot a series of tweets with hashtag #Justice4TigressAvni. 

In one such tweet, she attacked Khan saying "Shafat Ali Khan has killed 3 tigers, at least 10 leopards, a few elephants and 300 wild boar in Chandrapur, #Maharashtra. He is a criminal known for supplying guns to anti-nationals and for a suspected case of murder in #Hyderabad."

When contacted, the ace-shooter said: "I was merely carrying out orders of the forest department, confirmed by High Court and the Supreme Court. My job is only of a hangman." Further, he said, "No FIR is pending against me. An FIR was registered against me in 1991 under arms act and my pistol was seized. I was acquitted later." 

READ HERE: Maneka slams Maharashtra government over tigress killing

He went onto challenge anyone to prove him guilty. "Inspite of all authorisations, if anyone is going to say anything slanderous against me and my family, I will not hesitate to take them to court, how high and mighty they are. I am not scared of man-eating tigers, do you think I will be scared of my critics?," he asked.

The 60-year-old also produced letters undersigned by chief conservator of forest(CCF) Yavatmal authorising a five member team, including Asghar Ali Khan, as Khan's team members. According to him, five sharp shooters of police department were also authorized to do the task.

Responding to other allegations if Asghar was authorised to shoot, or if the Vet experts were present at the time of incident, Khan said that as soon as the tigress was sighted at around 6.30pm Friday,  Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) AK Mishra assembled the team of two guards, forester Muqbir Shaikh who is an expert in firing tranquilisers, Vet expert Dr Kadu and Asghar was only accompanying the team as backup. 

READ HERE: Killed man-eater tigress Avni leads to new controversy

According to him, it was Muqbir shaikh who fired the dart that was prepared with right dosage by Dr Kadu. As it takes at least 10 minutes for the drug to take effect, the tigress charged at the team. 

"There was no intention to kill. It was a desperate attempt to save the tigress. Had she ran away, she could have been alive today. But the man-eater that she was, she charged at the team and in self-defence, Asghar had to fire," added Khan. 

The same team of 200 frontline staffers with 100 camera traps are already in the process of tracking the cubs. "They are semi-adult and weighs around 60kgs. In a month's time, we will have them rescued. Young pigs and goats are being arranged at places where they might be spotted," he added.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nawab Shafat Ali Khan Maneka Gandhi tigress

Comments(7)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Vishal
    Few decades back we neither had Swine Flu
    20 days ago reply

  • Sanjay roy
    What is government! Shooter is ruling the nation
    22 days ago reply

  • Chennai
    Fight between Tiger Killer and Menaka Gandhi. There are many unanswered Questions of Killing of Tigers by Forest Dept. First encroachment of Forest land by people. This should be nipped at the bud. Over Population in India is main cause of Forest area is shrinking and Wild animals are removed from their place. Illegal Human Habitat is the main Cause.
    23 days ago reply

  • sivasankaram
    People living in fortified AC Villas in Nation's capital with no rural vision can talk volumes on wild life
    23 days ago reply

  • dr.venus john
    she did not charge at them because she is a maneater..she charged at them because she is not a pussycat..and tigers should be expected to attack the team after they are darted..the team should have taken precautions
    25 days ago reply

  • Pramod
    How much he blabber around Asghar is going to jail!
    25 days ago reply

  • poonam c
    how much did u pay mungantiwar....
    25 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp