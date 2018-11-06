2 arrested for stealing gold off women

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad Police on Monday arrested two men who allegedly targeted lonely women and robbed their jewellery. Police said that the accused, Jai Kumar Rajak from Madhya Pradesh and Niyaz Mohammed Khan from Rajasthan, would stand near temples pretending to be devotees.

They would wait for a woman and they would gain their trust. “They would then tell the woman that the priest at the temple was not available and that they knew him. They would ask for the cash the devotee planned on offering and also their jewellery to get them blessed. They would run away as soon as they got the offering,” said Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar. Police found that Jai Kumar was earlier accused of murder in Maharashtra.