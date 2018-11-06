Home Cities Hyderabad

Andhra Bank manager arrested for loan fraud

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The CCS police on Monday arrested branch manager of Andhra Bank, Currency Chest, SV University Campus, Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.  Police said Ramachandruni Hanumantha Rao was arrested based on a complaint.  

DCP, CCS, Avinash Mohanty said that Hanumantha Rao had lodged a complaint with the police while he was branch manager at Madhuranagar in the city stating that some persons duped the bank by obtaining loan and failed to repay the amount.

During the probe, it was revealed that Hanumantha Rao had conspired with other accused and sanctioned a loan  of ` 1.37 crore to Prashanth, Naveen Kumar, Srinivasa Poojari on fake documents and handed over the pay orders in advance to them instead of handing over the vendor at the time of registration.

Subsequently, the accused persons committed default of the loan amount causing loss to the bank and in turn benefitting from it, the DCP said.  Hanumatha Rao was arrested and would be produced before the court.

