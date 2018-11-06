Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Four puppies allegedly set on fire in garbage dump

The incident occurred Saturday following which a member of an animal welfare organisation lodged a complaint on November 5 alleging that some people set the puppies ablaze.

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Four puppies sleeping in a garbage dump here were allegedly set on fire by some people, leaving three dead and the other seriously injured, police said Tuesday.

A case under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and IPC was registered, they added.

Investigation revealed that some people had set the garbage ablaze at the site trapping the puppies sleeping there, police said, adding the injured pup was shifted to a veterinarian hospital.

