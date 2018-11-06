Man bends to collect change, gets crushed under bus

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:IN a tragic accident, a 30-year-old-man got crushed to death under the wheels of an RTC bus on Monday. He had just alighted from the front door of the moving vehicle, and had bent down to pick up the coins that fell from his hand when he got crushed under the rear wheels. Chintala Srinivas, the deceased, was working as driver of GHMC auto tipper.

Following his death, his relatives blocked the road and demanded compensation and strict action against the bus driver. They indulged in a road block protest, carrying Srinivas’s body, for over three hours, creating a huge traffic jam on both sides of the road. The accident happened just after the Bharat Nagar bus stop.

A resident of Borabanda, Srinivas was on his way back from native place Kurnool on Monday morning. He had reached Kacheguda by train and boarded a bus to Musheerabad II depot. Though he had to get down at Erragadda, he slept in the bus and missed his stop. By the time he woke up and collected change that the conductor owed him, the bus had crossed the next stop -- Bharat Nagar.

He then allegedly rushed to the driver and asked him to stop the bus, but the driver only slowed down. Srinivas jumped out while the bus was still in motion. “While getting down, he dropped the coins in his hand. Immediately, he bent down to collect them and in the process came under the rear wheels,” said Inspector K Chandrashekar Reddy.

Based on a complaint from his wife Sunitha, a case of causing death due to negligence was registered against the bus driver Venkatesh. The vehicle was seized and the driver was also detained for questioning said police. Sunitha and her daughter Lekhana recalled how they had spoken to Srinivas over phone after he boarded the train from Kurnool.

“He had promised to take his daughter out to buy crackers for Deepavali,” said a relative. Srinivas migrated to the city about 10 years back. He worked as a daily-wage labourer and juggled a few jobs before he became the driver of a GHMC vehicle.

Blame game

If Srinivas had not bent down to pick up the coins, 4-5-odd rupees, he would be alive now to celebrate Deepavali with his family. The accident has exposed the negligence of bus drivers who do not stop at designated bus bays, and of passengers who risk their lives by jumping out of moving vehicles.

When Srinivas alerted the bus driver that he wanted to get down at Bharat Nagar, because he had missed his stop, the driver allegedly did not stop the vehicle at the bus bay. Instead, he went ahead and slowed down in the middle of the road like most drivers.

“The bus stop is on the extreme left, but not bus comes here. They all stop in the middle of the road, near the Metro pillar, just after the flyover towards Moosapet ends,” said an elder commuter. “Some drivers just slow down, making it hard for elderly and women to travel,” he added.RTC drivers, however, tried to shift the blame on to passengers. “We used to stop in the bus stand, but after noticing that many people were waiting on the road, we started stopping there,” said one driver who plies on that route.