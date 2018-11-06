Metro to chug on Ameerpet-Hitec City stretch by December

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Metro Rail operations between Ameerpet-Hitec City stretch will commence by December this year as the works on the 10 km stretch are nearing completion. Electrical works have been completed and signalling works are underway and they would be completed at the earliest, HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy has said. However, the works to facilitate reversal of trains between Hitec city station and Hotel Trident would be completed only by March next. This stretch falls under corridor III (Nagole-Shilparamam)

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Reddy said that about 1.75 to 1.80 lakh passengers are travelling on the existing routes daily from Miyapur to LB Nagar and Nagole to Ameerpet.The patronage would increase substantially once the Ameerpet-Hitec city stretch is thrown open to the public. The works on Jubilee Bus Station-MGBS stretch are going on at a brisk pace and commercial operations would begin sometime in the middle of 2019, Reddy said adding survey of property acquisition has been completed in the Old City and once properties are acquired works would be taken up.

He futher announced that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has submitted the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for extending Raidurg to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad for second phase works. DPRs for two other routes - Nagole-L B Nagar and BHEL-Lakdi-ka-Pul would be submitted in two two weeks. With Phase-1 of the Metrol Rail getting good response from the residents, the government has decided to extend the service to RGIAt in the second phase.

Award for HMRL

Hyderabad Metro Rail Project (HMRL) has been adjudged as the ‘Best Urban Mass Transit Project’ by the Central government. The Award of Excellence was received jointly by MD of HMRL NVS Reddy and MD of L&T MRHL KVB Reddy at Urban Mobility India Conference on Sunday.

Outstanding project

Appreciating its features, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said Hyderabad Metro Rail project is an outstanding one with a lot of engineering and financial innovations