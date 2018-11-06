Home Cities Hyderabad

Update your winter wardrobe

Make your wardrobe winter ready with some of the smart choices that will never go out of trend.

Published: 06th November 2018 12:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Make your wardrobe winter ready with some of the smart choices that will never go out of trend.Ashima Sharma, owner of Ashima S Couture and Anushka Tugnait, Celebrity Stylist are sharing some tips on winter outfits to stir your wardrobe.

Tucked in a sweater: This winter you can flaunt your fit and toned tummy even through sweaters. Keeping the fitness factor aside, this trend is quite adorable. The tucked-in and belted sweater style give a more modern and a clean look. You can tuck them into jeans, skirts, trousers or even under a skinny belt.
Pagoda shoulders: Everybody knows that shoulder pads are making a huge comeback this year. But another trend brewing within is that of pagoda shoulders. This style had fallen out of fashion, but now they are making a resurgence. Pagoda Shoulder has a convex line with an elevated outer edge. We have seen them on sweaters, dresses, jackets and dresses, basically, everywhere.

Leather on leather: After the success of denim on denim, now the fashion trends are all about leather on leather. Let go of pairing a leather jacket with jeans or a leather skirt with a satin top. This fall-winter fashion, wearing head-to-toe leather outfits will be in vogue. You can even mix colours, like pairing black with burgundy or brown.

Animal print: This winter there is no escaping from an animal-inspired pattern. The leopard print has always been the hero and hailed by many. The brown sporty patterns are considered to be very versatile. Those who want more of ‘wear it whole day piece’, then invest in a leopard print midi skirt and you will not regret it.

Shades of brown: Despite being shunned by many for some years, this Fall-Winter season, Brown has become the most dominant shade. From trench coat to jumpsuit to zip coat, all styles have gone wild for brown in all its hues. You can simply layer a shirt or jacket over a fine black roll-neck and you’ve nailed.
Layer it up: There are some pretty interesting layering ideas going on in the fashion industry. Few simple styles can be incorporated in our daily life like a new way to fasten your old scarf and trench coat together. For a more elegant yet a chic look you can layer a wool coat on top of a denim jacket.

Scarf prints: The trend of turning a classic silk foulards into slinky dresses and tops has picked up really fast. You no longer need to tie down a scarf to your neck, the trend is making its way to shirts, skirts and dress. Silky shirts will make a stylish addition to your style catalogue, while the versatile midi dress becomes a statement piece in scarf prints.

