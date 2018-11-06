Woman allegedly raped by drunk men

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IN a shocking case of crime against women, a woman in her mid-20s was allegedly raped by a group of four drunk men on Saturday. The complainant, who is the mother of two children, said the accused mixed liquor in her soft drink, made her unconscious and raped her. A native of Mahbubnagar, the woman migrated to the city in search of work.

She was living in Tukkuguda and ekes a living working as a daily wage labourer. On Saturday, after work, she reached the bus stop to return home when a friend came by and took her to a nearby toddy shop. There, one of the accused, Jaipal, befriended her and offered to drop her at the bus stop. However, he took her straight to his house in Amdapur village.

There, he along with his friends Mahender, Krishna and Yadagiri forced her to drink some juice that was laced with alcohol and allegedly raped her after she fell unconscious. Once she regained consciousness, she approached the police. The woman has been sent for medical examination and counselling while a hunt is on to nab the culprits.