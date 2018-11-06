Home Cities Hyderabad

Woman allegedly raped by drunk men

She was living in Tukkuguda and ekes a living working as a daily wage labourer.

Published: 06th November 2018 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IN a shocking case of crime against women, a woman in her mid-20s was allegedly raped by a group of four drunk men on Saturday. The complainant, who is the mother of two children, said the accused mixed liquor in her soft drink, made her unconscious and raped her. A native of Mahbubnagar, the woman migrated to the city in search of work.

She was living in Tukkuguda and ekes a living working as a daily wage labourer. On Saturday, after work, she reached the bus stop to return home when a friend came by and took her to a nearby toddy shop. There, one of the accused, Jaipal, befriended her and offered to drop her at the bus stop. However, he took her straight to his house in Amdapur village.    

There, he along with his friends Mahender, Krishna and Yadagiri forced her to drink some juice that was laced with alcohol and allegedly raped her after she fell unconscious. Once she regained consciousness, she approached the police. The woman has been sent for medical examination and counselling while a hunt is on to nab the culprits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp