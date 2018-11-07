1 out of 2 people support cracker ban in India: Survey

Home Cities Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: One in two respondents support the cracker ban citing that it would make Diwali pollution free. Half of them said banning crackers is good as it can lead to a pollution-free Diwali with most of them from 18-25 years age group. These were some of the insights that were revealed by Velocity MR, a Mumbai-based market research and analysis company when it released the results of their pan India study to understand the relevance of Diwali celebrations and shopping patterns of respondents these days. The national study was conducted among a sample size of 2,580 respondents and covered prominent Indian cities including Hyderabad.

While the Supreme court of India issued a blanket ban on the crackers, the study showed that 56% millennials were concerned with the pollution resulting from crackers and fireworks and supported the ban. Adds Jasal Shah, Managing Director & CEO of Velocity MR, “With India moving towards online shopping, it is a great opportunity for brands to connect with their consumers, create engagement and build a strong brand recall during this occasion.”

