25-yr-old woman attempts suicide at Metro station, sustains injuries

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Depressed over family issues, a 25-year-old woman attempted suicide by jumping from the concourse level of the Victoria Memorial Metro Station at Kothapet in Chaitanyapuri here on Tuesday morning. She survived with minor injuries.

The woman was identified as Swapna (25), wife of a software employee and a resident of NTR Nagar. The couple has a two-year-old son. Swapna jumped from the concourse level of the station on to the street. Other passengers who saw this, went to her rescue and shifted her to a private hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

LB Nagar ACP K Pruthvidhar Rao said that though the woman is said to be out of danger, she is not able to reveal the reasons that forced her to take this extreme step.