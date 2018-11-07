Home Cities Hyderabad

Drop in number of road accident deaths in Hyderabad

Based on the accident data of 2017, traffic police identified 80 black spots in different parts of the city and in coordination with GHMC has started taking measures for road safety.

Published: 07th November 2018 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

The DGP said the government has accorded highest priority in reducing the number of accidents and checking deaths on the road.

HYDERABAD: Deaths due to road accidents in Hyderabad city have come down from 27 in 2017 to 22 in 2018 for  October, thanks to the efforts and implementation of road safety measures by the Hyderabad traffic police.

Police said that based on the accident data of 2017, traffic police identified 80 black spots in different parts of the city and in coordination with GHMC (Traffic & Transportation wing) has initiated straightening of road curves, providing central medians at curves, road safety Signages at accident-prone areas and pedestrians crossings and providing railing on central medians to prevent random pedestrian crossing, among the many road safety measures, resulting in the all-round decrease of pedestrian deaths from 117 to 104.

Additional Commissioner (Traffic) Hyderabad Anil Kumar said that most of the fatal accidents occurred due to rash and negligent driving followed by over speeding, self-hit or fall down, wrong side driving and cell phone driving.

“We are focusing more on creating traffic awareness and education of commuters and youths. From July 19, 2018, till October 6, 2018, the traffic police visited and imparted Traffic Education to 1,28,185 students of 493 educational institutions and three NCC camps,” Anil Kumar said.

