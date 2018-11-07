Home Cities Hyderabad

Heart of darkness

The play, written by Hindi playwright Bharatendu Harishchandra, tells the story of an eccentric king, who makes sneezing a punishable offence in his kingdom.

Published: 07th November 2018 09:12 AM

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Through the antics of a ‘Tughlaki’ king, the play ‘Kissa Andher Nagari Ka’ takes a look at how an autocratic rule can disrupt the socio-economic and financial fabric of a society. Using humour as a smokescreen, this production by Shudrka shows how the passivity of citizens aids the rule of a king fond of handing out death sentences on the slightest pretext.

The play, written by Hindi playwright Bharatendu Harishchandra, tells the story of an eccentric king, who makes sneezing a punishable offence in his kingdom. At one instance, he declares that everyone in the kingdom would work at night after a village simpleton tells him that the moon is bigger than the sun. At another instant, they make a noose to hang a person, but drop him and look for a fat man instead, as the size of the noose turns out to be slightly bigger. A man, who is out on a pilgrimage, happens to stumble upon the kingdom and decides to stay there after he learns that every eatable there costs only `1 per ser. He, however, realises his mistake soon, and luckily, his guru comes to his rescue.

This play uses ironic humour as a powerful resource to uncover the absurdities of India’s social and political systems: political corruption, exploitation and historical manipulation. One of the highlights of the play is that it uses music liberally as a form of narration. Using Hindi translations of Rabindra Nath Tagore’s song ‘Amra Sobai Raja,’ and Sukumar Ray’s nonsense rhymes, the actors keep the audience engaged and entertained. The actors, specially Swapan Mondal, who plays the king, regale the audience with their comic timing. Praveen and Laxman, who play the sidekicks Lullu and Gullu, and Srinivas, who plays the village simpleton Issro, too deserve a special mention. Against the backdrop of a stage adorned with Warli art, the play which will be performed at Little Thespian’s 8th National Theatre Festival ‘Jeshan-E-Rang’ in Kolkata on November 21, takes the audience to an absurd place which might actually become a reality if democratic measures are not put in place.

— Kakoli Mukherjee
kakoli_mukherjee
@newindianexpress.com

