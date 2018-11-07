Home Cities Hyderabad

If you don’t submit originals, pay full fee: Engineering colleges to students

Apart from trying to put an end to this, UGC’s latest slew of guidelines directs colleges to give back fees as refund if a student opts out of the programme.

Published: 07th November 2018 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Sadaf Aman
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what was supposed to come as a relief for students across the country, the University Grants Commission had recently issued a notification preventing colleges from demanding original documents of students at the time of admissions. However, it looks like the move would do more harm than good to students, particularly to those who wish to pursue engineering courses, for engineering colleges have begun mulling over demanding the entire academic year’s fee to be paid at the time of admission.

Though the statutory body for higher education in the country had notified educational institutions in 2016 against withholding or collecting personal certificates at the time of admissions, several colleges, especially the engineering ones in the State, have taken to the practice of keeping back the documents as collateral against those students who fail to clear the dues at the end of the year/course.

Apart from trying to put an end to this, UGC’s latest slew of guidelines directs colleges to give back fees as refund if a student opts out of the programme. “Taking into account the sheer volume of the complaints regarding the non refund of fee and retention of original certificates by Higher Education Institutions (HEI), the commission felt the need to elaborate the instructions to curb such malpractices,” said UGC, in its communique.

ALSO READ: Students opting out of courses entitled to a refund

Pay fees at the time of joining, say colleges

Reacting to the notification, Dr Goutham Rao, president of State Engineering Colleges Management Association, admitted that though it is against the rule to retain certificates of students at the time of joining, there wouldn’t be a need for such a “nuisance” if the government had cleared the fee reimbursement dues on time.

“There is no clarity on how we are expected to run colleges in the absence of certificates because in such a case, there is no assurance that the student will join the course or not. The only way colleges can follow this diktat is by asking students to pay up the entire academic year’s fee at the time of joining, considering how lax the government is at reimbursing the amount,” he said  

A former principal, and currently, the academic head of a private engineering college, who did not wish to be named, justified the collection of certificates on grounds that they collect them “only after the third round of counselling” and till then students in Telangana are permitted to join any college they want.
“If we don’t take the certificates from students, then who will pay the fees? In case the student is unable to pay the fees, the government is also not going to pay on time. And in the process, the course will also get completed. Without collecting the fees how will we run colleges? It is not that simple,” he said.
Verify and return original certificates, says UGC

It may be recalled that on October 10 this year the Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had said that no student would be required to submit any original academic and personal certificate at the time of admissions.

In line with this, the commission has instructed the Higher Education Institutions to verify and return the certificates then and there while retaining the attested copies of the same for the purpose of their records. “Taking certificates into institutional custody under any circumstances or pretext is strictly prohibited,” the notification states.   

Vijay Gopal, founder of Forum Against Corruption, who had send legal notices to over 15 colleges across the State after receiving complaints from students on retention of certificates over pending fee dues, has received the UGC’s circular with a pinch of salt. “The notification does not mean anything unless the commission holds colleges accountable and criminalise such acts,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp