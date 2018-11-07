Illegal indoor stadium demolished by SCB

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the instructions of Defence Estates Officer Telangana and Andhra Pradesh circle(DEO T&AP circle), the engineering wing of Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) on Tuesday demolished an under construction volleyball indoor stadium, deemed illegal, inside the premises of Secunderabad Club at Picket.

The demolitions were taken up as the structure was identified as illegal and the SCB had not granted permission to construct them on the premises of Old Grant Bungalow(OGB). As per the records the Bungalow No. 220, Old Grant Bungalow-3 land is spread over 7,500 square feet, managed by the Defence Estates Officer in Secunderabad Club.

Speaking to Express, Md Iqbal Ahmed, Engineering Superintendent of SCB, Said that the Secunderabad Club management is illegally constructing the Volleyball indoor stadium under Old Grant Bungalow(OGB) land belonging to Defence Estates. He said that the Old Grant Bungalow(OGB-3) lands are maintained by DEO and construction permissions need to be granted by SCB. He said that “The illegal constructions were identified three weeks ago during a routine inspection by DEO and CEO of SCB. The notices were served on Secunderabad Club management stating there was no permission to construct the indoor stadium.

They were asked to demolish the unauthorized structure on their own, but the Secunderabad Club management failed to implement the DEO’s orders “, said Ahmed. Further, he said that the demolition was carried out at 11:30 am as per instructions of the SCB Chief Executive Officer(CEO) based on Defence Estate Officier orders.