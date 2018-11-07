Students opting out of courses entitled to a refund

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: University Grants Commission, in its notification, also stated that students who withdraw from the programme within a stipulated period would also be eligible for a refund of fee from the institutions. It laid out a depreciating refund system, according to which a student is entitled to a full refund if he/she cancels admission within 15 days before the last date of admission and none if the cancellation is done after 30 days.

It has also instructed Higher Education Institutions (HEI)to refund the fee amount within 15 days from the date of receiving the written application from the student intimating the same. The commission has also prohibited the collection of fees in advance from students.