‘Unstoppable’ women was about empowerment and bonding

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Women need to become role models and coach other women to move up the career and maintain work-life balance. They should not give up their careers and learn to prioritize their life goals”, said Dr. Pranathi Reddy, Clinical Director, Maternal-Fetal Medicine (Birthright), Rainbow Group of Hospitals at the Women’s Leadership Conclave organised by the Indian Women Network (IWN)- Telangana chapter. The theme this year was ‘Unstoppable.’ IWN promoted by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) works to create an enabling environment to encourage more women to enter into workforce, to stay in the jobs and to reach the leadership positions in the organizations.

HE Brigitte Öppinger-Walchshofer, The Ambassador of Austria to India while addressing the conference, compared the diversity and inclusion policies of European Union while suggesting the role legislative policies in promoting gender parity. Sanjay Singh, Chairman, CII Telangana & Divisional Chief Executive, ITC PSPD spoke about how women’s participation in the work would bring higher growth to the economy. He also mentioned about need for safe work environment for women.

Dr K Kondal Reddy, Vice chancellor, University of Bolton, said that we need to build a enabling environment so that women’s confidence could go up. He insisted to reaching out to the rural women as real change happens at homes and women build the family network. He briefed about an initiative by the UK Government to publish gaps in the gender pay-scales in expected to bring positive change soon.

Shobha Dixit, Chairwoman, IWN Telangana, Director, Alpla India Pvt. Ltd and Dr Nandita Sethi, Vice Chairwoman, IWN Telangana, Managing Director, The Entrepreneur Zone also addressed the inaugural session. A Skit on importance of promoting inclusivity in the organizations was showcased by CYIENT employees. The conference was also addressed many prominent industry leaders such as Archana Bhaskar, HR Head, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Suman Eadanuri, CEO, Pega Systems, Ms. Uma Rao, VP-HR, Ashok Leyland and many more.

Tanuja Abburi Founder Beyond Pinks, Dr Uma Aysola Program Deputy Director Indian Institute of Public Health; Gautami Tadimalla - Film actor & Founder Life Again Foundation and Rajeshwari Luther co-founder director Hope Trust took part in a discussion at the event.