By PTI

HYDERABAD: An unidentified man allegedly committed suicide Thursday by jumping off the staircase at the Ameerpet Metro rail station here, police said.

The man, aged between 35 and 40, was half-naked and appeared to be mentally unsound, police added.

"His identify has not been established. We are investigating the case. He appeared to be mentally unsound," a police official said adding the man jumped before a security tried to stop him.