50-yr-old man, son-in-law set each other on fire, die

Police said, Shekar had married Hanumanth’s daughter Renuka in May and the couple had been residing in Borabanda.

Published: 09th November 2018 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 09:55 AM

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 50-year-old businessman and his son-in-law, who is an alleged attempt to set each other on fire at the former’s residence at Nacharam on Monday, succumbed to burn injuries on Wednesday. The deceased was A Hanumanth (55) and R Shekar (22).

Police said, Shekar had married Hanumanth’s daughter Renuka in May and the couple had been residing in Borabanda. Due to alleged harassment, Renuka had left her husband and been living with her parents since September. On Monday, Shekar had visited his in-law’s house at Mallapur to take his wife home for Diwali. The meeting had ended tragically with his father-in-law and sister-in-law Sonika allegedly beating him up while his brother-in-law Doolappa pouring petrol over him and setting him ablaze, said Shekar’s brother Shanker. However, Hanuman's family alleged that it had been Shekar who set himself on fire, getting hold of his father-in-law.

