Diyas lead to accident; Woman, toddler hurt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In two separate incidents in Rachakonda on Wednesday, a toddler and a 67-year-old woman suffered burn injuries amid Diwali celebrations, due to accidents involving lighted diyas at their homes. Both were admitted to hospital and are currently under observation, said police.

According to police, one of the victims Surekha Ganguly, a retired employee of the government Forensic Science Laboratory, is residing at Saptagiri colony in Rachakonda. At around 7.30 pm on Wednesday, while Surekha was moving across the room, her clothes caught fire from one of the diyas placed for decorations. She was immediately rushed to a private hospital. According to Neredmet Inspector A Narsimha Swamy, Surekha suffered burns over almost half her body.

In another incident at Medipally, a 2-year-old boy caught fire after a lighted diya fell on him and the oil from the lamp spilt all over his body. The boy Chandu was playing on the house terrace, while his parents were bursting crackers a few metres away. When the couple was distracted, he went close to the diyas and touched them, after which one of the lamps fell on him. He was shifted to a hospital, where he is regaining normalcy.