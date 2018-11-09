Home Cities Hyderabad

Shredded plastic in milkshake creeps out consumer!

He immediately raised a complaint via Facebook and over phone.

Representational image.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: What’s the recipe for a milkshake? Well, there’s milk... And it probably ‘shook’ with a few flavours, right? A city resident was ‘shaken’ to find that the milkshake he ordered had a new ingredient -- shredded plastic! Sairam Teja ordered a red velvet milkshake from the Moosarambagh outlet of Makers of Milkshake via food ordering app Swiggy and was in for a shock.

“After a few sips, I found pieces of shredded plastic in the drink. I thought it maybe just a few pieces and didn’t bother checking. But, I found more pieces of plastic as I continued drinking. Shocked, I strained the drink over a sieve and found chunks of plastic pieces,” says Sairam. He immediately raised a complaint via Facebook and over phone.

“I found some plastic waste in the drink...this is ridiculous, what the hell kind of shake is this. I ordered Red velvet not red plastic shake your morons” (sic), read his post on the Facebook page of MoM. His friend Sanjay Tiwary also tweeted about the incident. “They apologised for the inconvenience and told me that they could get another drink but I said that I don’t want compensation of any sort. I will publicise the issue on social media,” he said. He also escalated the issue with Swiggy and received the same response. MoM could not be reached for a comment.

