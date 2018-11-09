Woman hangs self; dejected husband jumps in front of train

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a heart rendering incident, a three-year-old child was orphaned, after her parents committed suicide one after the other at KPHB.B Sireesha hanged herself at her home on Wednesday, after which her husband Bapaiah Chowdhary shifted her body to morgue and came back home and jumped in front of a moving train and committed suicide in a span of few hours. An argument between the couple over Bapaiah losing huge sums in share markets and forcing Sireesha to sell their property to overcome the losses, allegedly forced her to take the step. Depressed over his wife’s death, Bapaiah also took the extreme step, said police.

According to police, Sireesha and Bapaiah are working for Divis Labs at Gachibowli in the marketing and accounts wings respectively. Along with their three-year-old daughter Padmapriya they were residing at KPHB.Bapaiah was burdened with the loss. He then started pressurising Sireesha to sell the land, which her parents gifted her during marriage. This had been going on for a while now, but Sireesha refused to sell the land, saying that is for their daughter.

On Wednesday, the couple quarrelled, after which Bapaiah went out. Meanwhile, Sireesha’s brother Krishnachaitanya called her on her mobile, to take her home for Diwali, but as she did not answer the calls, he came home and found the child crying in the hall and later Sireesha hanging in the bedroom. He then informed Bapaiah and both shifted the body to Gandhi hospital for autopsy and came back home. He disappeared in the midnight. Even as family members were worried about his whereabouts, they got information from police that he committed suicide by jumping infront of a train near Sanathnagar railway station.