Fire at Shah Ghouse, two injured

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A gas leak from the cylinders stowed away in the kitchen led to a fire accident at the popular restaurant Shah Ghouse in Gachibowli on Friday. Two persons were injured in the incident that occurred at around 1 p.m. in the afternoon when there were a lot of customers in the biryani-house. The fire broke out following a leak in a ruptured gas pipe. The injured, Babloo and Shanthamma, work as helpers in the restaurant.

The mishap exposed an important lacking in the restaurant’s fire safety measures. The absence of even a single fire extinguisher shocked the fires officials who plan on filing a case against the owners.“It was a relief that there was no blast. We were thus able to contain the fire within an hour. As a result we were able to prevent any further damage,” said assistant district fire-officer, GV Prasad. The restaurant was not equipped with even a fire extinguisher, he said.

“They don’t have a NOC or a fire extinguisher in their premises. We are going to prosecute them for this as per our procedure for regulations mandatory for restaurants to have in their premises. The police have already registered a case,” Prasad added.